Francis Ngannou took that surprise split decision loss to Tyson Fury in the ring with class and dignity. But he’s letting the boxing world know he isn’t a pushover, and he’s going to start exposing some of the shady business practices he sees in the sport.

Ngannou knocked Fury down in the third and seemed to have the upper hand against the WBC boxing champion in their 10 round fight. When it was time for the scores to be read, many expected “The Predator” to have his hand raised. But the judges saw it a different way, awarding Fury the win with 94–95, 96–93, and 95–94 scores (watch the highlights here).

In a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou shared his thoughts on the controversial loss and what will come next for him in his combat sports career.

“I’m confident that I won that fight,” Ngannou said. “I wasn’t surprised for what happened last night. I knew that would happen. I’m learning in this game, I just moved from another sport to come here, and there’s a structure, a solid business established for people and you come disrupt that. Imagine if I walked out of there with that belt, with him being defeated for the first time. What would that look like for them, for all the people that associate with this business? I know it wasn’t going to happen.”

“But I think it’s a shame for boxing, a shame for this sport. Judges, they should be sanctioned. I want to understand why those judges judge like that.”

“For me, to be honest, I don’t care that much about the decision,” he continued. “But seeing those kinds of decisions mess up a lot of peoples careers. This win could have been a win that my career depended on. I went out there, I busted my ass off for the victory, I get my job done, and then this thing happened. Again, I don’t care that much. But I think for the justice, those judges should be accountable for that, for their responsibility.”

“You think you can just go into boxing and beat the best heavyweight of this generation?!”



Me: pic.twitter.com/zl46atUOdW — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 29, 2023

“And its not the first thing that I’ve found in this boxing world that is kind of, like, shitty. There’s a lot of shitty stuff here that we’re gonna point it out. I don’t care what anybody say or they do here. I’m just going to kick into that nest and expose that shit out.”

As for Ngannou’s future, he has a lot of options now that he’s proved he can hang with the best in heavyweight boxing.

“I think Tyson is going to fight Oleksandr Usyk, I don’t know when, exactly,” Ngannou said. “I don’t know when we might be able to do the rematch, but I do believe that we’re gonna run this back.”

“In the meantime, I still have some MMA fights. I might go to PFL, get some fight, and come back. We’re gonna meet here sometime soon. It’s been two years since I competed, so I think I should be back in maybe 5-6 months, at least compete twice next year, get some fights in. But as far as preference, I don’t really have some preference. But I do have some excitement in boxing after last night. I’m very excited, like okay: even though I believed before that fight that I can do, now I know I can do it. I’ve been there, this experience was unique, it will help some of my self-belief.”

Table Tennis champion of the world ☝ #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/HmMZCcVYfR — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 29, 2023

At one point, Fury suggested fighting Ngannou was like tennis champion Novak Djokovic taking on a table tennis player. Shortly after the fight, Ngannou joked about the comment by calling himself the table tennis champion. He referenced the dig when talking about a rematch with “The Gypsy King” down the line.

“I believe that I have a huge room for improvement in boxing, and that’s what I’m going to be focused on,” he said. “Because whenever we do the [Fury] rematch, I’m sure he’s going to get prepared now because he’ll take it serious. He’s not going to come here to play table tennis. It’s not going to be Djokovic against a table tennis player.”