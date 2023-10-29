While he’s aiming to return to MMA in April of 2024, Conor McGregor still has one eye on boxing.

McGregor was on hand in Riyadh to watch Francis Ngannou nearly score the upset of the century against Tyson Fury in the Battle of the Baddest. BT Sport caught up with the Irish sports star before the bout to ask him if he had any interest in boxing in Saudi Arabia.

“Boxing, boxing, boxing, I’ve been thinking about it,” McGregor said. “Boxing right now. One of us in the mixed martial arts sphere is going to have to put a dint in this boxing run. We’re gonna have to get in, switch the roles, and then it’s MMA’s time. So I feel like I’m the person that can do that.”

“Manny Pacquiao, Turqi [AlShikh] his excellency sat Manny and myself together, we were having a bit of playful banter,” he revealed. “There was some discussion, it was close for myself and Manny to box in Saudi Arabia about two or three years ago, that was. And it was real, ongoing negotiations. I’m sure we could pick back up from where we left off.”

Unfortunately for McGregor, Pacquiao has a lot of other potential options right now. He’s hoping the Olympic committee will waive an age limit rule so he can compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the Philippines. He also dropped a bombshell: he’s currently in negotiations to rematch Floyd Mayweather in Japan.

“I’m still active, I’m an active guy, I’m actively training,” he told FightHubTV. “I have an exhibition match this coming December. In Japan. We’re working on it, the opponent. We’re working with Mayweather. Yes [a Mayweather fight].”

According to Pacquiao, it’s an exhibition because that’s what Mayweather wants it to be.

“I don’t know, [it could be pro] if he wants,” he said. “We’re still working on it.”

As for Conor McGregor? Asked by MMA Junkie to comment on “The Notorious,” Pacquiao just laughed.

“Oh, he’s not active any more,” Manny declared.