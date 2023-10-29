 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WBC president: Francis Ngannou will be ranked as Top 10 boxer after epic Tyson Fury near upset

By Alexander Behunin
/ new
BOXING-KSA-FURY-NAGNNOU Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou made a gigantic splash in just his first boxing match.

Ngannou shocked the boxing world yesterday (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) at the Battle of the Baddest, losing a razor-close split decision to WBC Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (watch highlights).

Even though Ngannou lost to Fury, he gained a lot of respect from the boxing community, and according to Ngannou’s coach, Dewey Cooper, he will be a top 10 ranked boxer when the new rankings come out.

“Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, said he’s going to rank him in the top 10 because he’s better than most of the heavyweights in the top 10. He said that in the ring,” Cooper told MMA Junkie after the fight.

Being a top 10 0-1 boxer is a pretty mind-blowing stat, but with Ngannou’s impressive showing in his boxing debut, it is more than warranted.

According to Boxing Scene, here are the current top 10 World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings:

  1. Deontay Wilder
  2. Anthony Joshua
  3. Arslanbek Makhmudov
  4. Frank Sanchez
  5. Andy Ruiz
  6. Jared Anderso
  7. Efe Ajagba
  8. Dillian Whyte
  9. Martin Bakole
  10. Joseph Parker

Ngannou, 37, might have come up short in his boxing debut, but he turned heads and ultimately announced himself as a real boxer. He plans to return to mixed martial arts but will continue to box.

Poll

Is Francis Ngannou a top 10 heavyweight boxer?

view results
  • 72%
    Yes
    (129 votes)
  • 27%
    No
    (48 votes)
177 votes total Vote Now

For complete Fury vs. Ngannou results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

Fury vs. Ngannou live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Battle of the Baddest

View all 55 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania