Francis Ngannou is still going to be a cage fighter.

Tyson Fury escaped with his undefeated record yesterday (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) at the Battle of the Baddest when he defeated Ngannou via a razor-close split decision from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (watch highlights and check out the scorecard).

After making over ten million dollars fighting Fury and arguably beating him in his mind-blowing professional boxing debut, it would be very easy for the former UFC Heavyweight champion to focus solely on boxing, especially because he is already 37 years old.

Nope! Ngannou plans to honor his Professional Fighters League (PFL) contract and return to MMA.

“I can do both; nothing is stopping me from doing both. If I have the skill for both of them, why not,” Ngannou told ESPN after his fight with Fury. “As for right now, I have a deal with PFL, and I am intending to fight MMA again. I love it. It’s not that I’m more comfortable, but I still love it. I might do some MMA fights, but I’m still going to do boxing. I never intended to step over and just do one fight and go out - that wasn’t the plan at all, never. So, the plan is still the same.”

Ngannou signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL in May and will compete in their ‘super-fight’ division.’ The former UFC Heavyweight champion has not competed in MMA since defeating Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022.

