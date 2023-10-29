Video! Watch Oleksandr Usyk react to Tyson Fury getting dropped by Francis Ngannou

Oleksandr Usyk was shook.

Francis Ngannou came up short against Tyson Fury yesterday (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) at the Battle of the Baddest, losing a razor-close split decision inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (watch highlights).

In the third round, Ngannou landed a perfectly timed monster counter that floored Fury and made the entire combat sports community lose their minds.

The WBA, WBO, and IBF Heavyweight world champion, Usyk, was in the crowd and was shocked when Fury went down. Check his reaction below.

This was Oleksandr Usyk's reaction when Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury! #BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/ymUzxYAMZC — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 29, 2023

Usyk’s reaction was sincere, and he was probably worried because if Fury lost, he would lose tens of millions of dollars. But he didn’t have to worry too long because Fury got up and won the fight, controversially.

The pair of Heavyweights would face off in the ring after the fight.

Fury and Usyk face off pic.twitter.com/cyZPt4GtJk — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 28, 2023

As of now, Fury and Usyk are signed to fight each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia finally, and it is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 23; however, that date is looking doubtful, mainly because of the damage Fury took against Ngannou.

The Ukrainian boxer is down to fight in Dec., but Fury and his promotor Frank Warren are noncommital.

Usyk (21-0) is coming off a ninth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois.

