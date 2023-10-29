Conor McGregor teases return date but frustrated at not being able to fight: ‘I’ve been kept from my living for three years now’

“Notorious” is ready to be active again.

Last weekend at UFC 294 (Oct. 21, 2023), Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski opened up and got emotional when talking about being on the sidelines and not having a fight scheduled (check it out here).

During the Battle of the Baddest event between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, in which Fury won a controversial split decision (watch highlights), UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed that he relates to Volkanoski’s line of thinking and that he has struggled the last three years.

“I’ve been kept from my living for three years now, understand that,” McGregor told reporters. “I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss - imagine what that does ... you hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job, so it’s beyond frustrating...I just want the date. My date, please.”

In the same interview, McGregor said he is being eyed for an April return date, and with him being back in the USADA testing pool, that seems like the most logical time frame. Plus, UFC 300 is currently being targeted for April, which makes a ton of sense for a huge McGregor return.

Conor McGregor says he will “hopefully” return in April.



UFC 300 is tentatively scheduled for Aprilpic.twitter.com/8JHqKG8JNl — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 28, 2023

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a brutal leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. The Irish sports star has been scheduled to fight Michael Chandler after coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 against each other but has seemed hot and cold about the matchup.