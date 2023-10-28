 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘MOST CORRUPT SPORT!’ Twitter reacts to Francis Ngannou getting robbed against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

They brought out the baddest men in MMA and boxing to fight in Riyadh. Unfortunately, they brought the baddest judges too.

By Ryan Harkness
new
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou did it. He put on the performance of a lifetime against Tyson Fury, knocking down the heavyweight boxing champion in the third rought and then pummeling him in the eighth. He controlled the ring, he forced Fury to fight at his pace, and shrugged off the “Gypsy King’s” attacks. He even shucked the bigger, heavier Fury off in several clinches. It was a masterful fight.

But it wasn’t enough, according to two of the three judges ringside in Riyadh. One would score the fight 95-94 for Ngannou. The other two: 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury.

Outrageous.

No one gave Francis Ngannou a chance coming into this bout. It was looking like it’d be another rough night for an MMA fighter in the boxing ring. But somehow “The Predator” put together a great gameplan that built on his strengths and shored up his weaknesses on the boxing end. His power was on point and his chin allowed him to push back when Fury attempted to bully him. To do so well and then get hosed by the judges is just terrible. And not exactly surprising.

The MMA world watching the event quickly turned to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustrations.

The conclusion is: boxing definitely has a judging problem. But let’s not get too high and mighty, because so does MMA. This weekend it’s Ngannou vs. Fury that’s causing outrage. On another weekend we’ll see scorecards just as bad or worse in the octagon. It’s truly a crossover problem. But to have it happen to our man Francis when he just beat Fury? It’s number one bulls—.

