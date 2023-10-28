Few people gave Francis Ngannou a shot in hell to defeat Tyson Fury earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the former UFC heavyweight champion nearly pulled off the impossible. “Predator” was even the betting favorite entering the 10th and final round, but Fury ended up stealing a tight split-decision win.

The odds of Ngannou pulling off an upset tonight and knocking off the WBC heavyweight champion were slim to none. Sure he possessed one-punch power and an unflappable will to prove people wrong, but Fury is a different breed of striker. It was going to take everything in Ngannou’s bag of tricks to shock the combat world and walk away with the win.

Surprisingly, Ngannou matched Fury skill-for-skill almost the entire way. The boxing commentators were flabbergasted for the majority of the fight and nearly crapped their pants when “Predator” scored a third-round knockdown. Fury certainly had his moments and was never completely outmatched, but many believed Ngannou did enough over the course of 10 rounds to get the upset.

When the final verdict was read it was Fury who did enough in this main event superfight to capture the split-decision win with 94-95, 96-93. and 95-94 scores. Check out the official scorecard above and let us know who you thought won between Fury and Ngannou.

