 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury live fight stream, highlights

By Andrew Richardson Updated
/ new
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou - Press Conference Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Lineal MMA Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, will cross into the ring opposite the best Heavyweight boxer on the planet, Tyson Fury, today (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) at the Battle of the Baddest event from inside Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou made a bold choice in opting to test his value in free agency, and if nothing else, this bout is proof that his gamble paid off. “The Predator” has longed dreamed of making his boxing debut, and he couldn’t have landed a more high-profile opponent or event. Fury remains on top of the boxing world, undefeated and decorated with a multitude of titles on his resume.

It’s certainly a tall task for Ngannou, who does not get any kind of warm up opponent before stepping all the way to the top of the mountain. He’s accomplished incredible things in the past though, and if anyone has a puncher’s chance, it’s the former sand miner from Cameroon.

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

Well, the co-main event has been over for well over half an hour, but the broadcast has explained there will be an intermission until ring walks scheduled for 6 PM ET. Buckle down and wait a bit longer with us ...

The minutes tick on, and both fighters are still in their locker rooms as of 6:20.

Round One

Round Two

Round Three

Round Four

Round Five

Round Six

Round Seven

Round Eight

Round Nine

Round Ten


Official Result:

For complete Ngannou vs. Fury: ‘Battle of the Baddest’ results, coverage and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

Fury vs. Ngannou live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Battle of the Baddest

View all 45 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania