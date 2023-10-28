It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Tyson Fury puts his undefeated boxing record on the line in a massive heavyweight clash with former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

The main event showdown will be a historic one to say the least, especially when you consider that both fighters are currently in their primes and kings of their respective sports. Fury will enter Saturday’s fight as a heavy betting favorite, but Ngannou has the natural punching power to stop “Gypsy King” in his tracks and walk away with one of the biggest upsets of all time.

As expected, the Fury vs. Ngannou event has sparked much interest around the combat community and the sports world as a whole. It’s a highly-anticipated showdown that has attracted some of the biggest names in sports to fly to Saudi Arabia and witness the action firsthand. Fight fans will also be flocking to their computers, cell phones, and TVs later on to pay the hefty $79.99 pay-per-view price tag and see if Ngannou has what it takes.

The anticipation is at an all-time high, but when exactly can fight fans and those in attendance expect Fury and Ngannou to make their respective walks to the ring?

Saturday’s boxing card is stacked from top-to-bottom with exciting heavyweight matchups that begin at 2 p.m. ET LIVE on ESPN+ PPV. There are five heavyweight fights in total on the Fury vs. Ngannou undercard, which could result in some early knockout finishes. As of now, the Fury vs. Ngannou main event should begin sometime around 6:00 p.m. ET.

However, if the aforementioned heavyweight undercard produces the fireworks that some are hoping for then Fury vs. Ngannou could end up starting earlier. Stick with Mania for any updates and a new potential start time.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the “Fury vs. Ngannou”-led pay-per-view (PPV) main card right HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET (order it here), while “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator” are expected to make their ring walks around 6 p.m. ET.