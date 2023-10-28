Kanye West in the building for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/KB8Hns5X05

The celebrities came out in full force earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to see heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury battle former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the main event. Those in attendance included none other than rapper Kanye West.

Tonight’s Fury vs. Ngannou boxing card is one of the biggest combat events of the year and it’s been delivering headlines all week. From John Fury’s onstage antics and trashtalk with Mike Tyson to the slew of celebrities that rolled into Saudi Arabia on Friday, this weekend was a magnet for interested eyes and deep pockets.

Kanye, who rarely makes public appearances let alone at major boxing events, came late to the party. The billionaire lyricist and entrepreneur showed up midway through the PPV main card. Kanye was decked out in black and seemed to be in a rush. Maybe he was trying to make his way ringside to catch-up with fellow rapper Eminem.

Check out Kanye’s arrival above and below, as well as fan reaction to his unexpected appearance:

“What’s he wearing lol?” “Saudi Arabia paying everybody to come watch this fight that’s crazy.” “Kanye knows Tyson Fury the goat, goat recognizes goat.” “Shit is getting out of hands now.” “Why he so mad?” “Bros everywhere but the studio.”

For complete Fury vs. Ngannou results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.