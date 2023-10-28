The finishes keep piling up tonight (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) for the ‘Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou’ boxing card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as heavyweight veteran Joseph Parker shut down Canadian power puncher, Simon Kean, with a devastating uppercut knockout in the third round.

Parker was the betting favorite for this heavyweight clash and looked the part from the opening bell. Kean is a strong puncher with a ton of knockouts on his resume so it was important for Parker to stay offensive, but control the distance enough to avoid any counters.

In the third, Parker went in for the kill and landed a ridiculous uppercut that sent Kean crashing to the canvas. He had been landing some uppercuts along the way, but this one knocked Kean out of fight. The Canadian fighter was unable to get back to his feet to beat the 10 count and forced the referee’s hand.

Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champion, was coming off back-to-back wins earlier this year and looking for another performance to launch him back into contention for 2024. This was a great opportunity to do just that on one of the biggest boxing cards of the year. Parker took full advantage and left Kean on his knees after one of the nicest uppercut punches you’ll see.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and a slow-motion view below:

