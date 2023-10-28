 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! PPV main card sparked by brutal TKO stoppage | Fury vs. Ngannou

By Dan Hiergesell
The pay-per-view (PPV) undercard for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing event was sparked by a brutal TKO finish earlier today (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The opening bout of the PPV main card seemed to be some sort of mismatch, as undefeated prospect Moses Itauma went toe-to-toe with Hungarian veteran Istvan Bernath. Itauma was the betting favorite, but few knew he’d handle his business in less than one round.

Out of nowhere Itauma landed a brutal right hook that instantly crumbled Bernath. The big man was able to get back to his feet only to have Itauma move in for a barrages of strikes along the ropes. Itauma unloaded heavy upper cuts and punches to the body before the referee stepped in to stop the action. It was a decisive first-round TKO finish by the English prospect.

Itauma, 18, is now 6-0 ins professional boxing career. This was certainly a fight tailored for Itauma to shine, but he did more than that. It was quite impressive and a great way to start a PPV card stacked with all heavyweight fights.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and a slow-motion view below:

