Israel Adesanya is putting all of his eggs in Francis Ngannou’s basket when the former UFC heavyweight champion goes toe-to-toe with boxing’s king, Tyson Fury, later this evening (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya and Ngannou are pretty good friends so it wasn’t a surprise to see the former UFC middleweight titleholder back “Predator” in this fight. However, Adesanya is willing to put his own money where his mouth is and throw a cool $20,000 on Ngannou to shock the combat world and become the first fighter to ever beat “Gypsy King” inside of the boxing ring.

On Friday, a Stake bet slip surfaced showing Adesanya’s hefty wager on Ngannou. It isn’t quite up there with the pricey bets we usually see from Drake, but at least “Last Stylebender” is risking his own pocket to support a friend. Check out the official bet slip below:

Israel Adesanya has placed his bets on Francis Ngannou to win and to win by KNOCKOUT against Tyson Fury #FuryNgannou | @stylebender pic.twitter.com/NUa4G722RF — Combat Sports Today (@CSTodayNews) October 28, 2023

Adesanya’s first bet is a $5,000 wager on Ngannou stopping Fury by knockout. This has become one of the most popular bets to place this weekend since Ngannou’s only real chance to win is by ending the fight early. The odds for this are +1000, which means Adesanya will earn $50,000 if Ngannou pulls off a knockout.

The second bet on Adesanya’s slip is for a Ngannou win. This could come in any fashion, including a decision, disqualification, or knockout victory. Adesanya put $15,000 down with the chance to bank a whopping $123,000. In total, “Last Stylebender” could walk out of Saudi Arabia with an extra $175,000 in his pocket.

Do you agree with these bets?

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the “Fury vs. Ngannou”-led pay-per-view (PPV) main card right HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET (order it here), while “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator” are expected to make their ring walks around 6 p.m. ET.