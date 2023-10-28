 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bet Slip Check! Israel Adesanya will win nearly $200K with Francis Ngannou knockout | Fury vs. Ngannou

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya is putting all of his eggs in Francis Ngannou’s basket when the former UFC heavyweight champion goes toe-to-toe with boxing’s king, Tyson Fury, later this evening (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya and Ngannou are pretty good friends so it wasn’t a surprise to see the former UFC middleweight titleholder back “Predator” in this fight. However, Adesanya is willing to put his own money where his mouth is and throw a cool $20,000 on Ngannou to shock the combat world and become the first fighter to ever beat “Gypsy King” inside of the boxing ring.

On Friday, a Stake bet slip surfaced showing Adesanya’s hefty wager on Ngannou. It isn’t quite up there with the pricey bets we usually see from Drake, but at least “Last Stylebender” is risking his own pocket to support a friend. Check out the official bet slip below:

Adesanya’s first bet is a $5,000 wager on Ngannou stopping Fury by knockout. This has become one of the most popular bets to place this weekend since Ngannou’s only real chance to win is by ending the fight early. The odds for this are +1000, which means Adesanya will earn $50,000 if Ngannou pulls off a knockout.

The second bet on Adesanya’s slip is for a Ngannou win. This could come in any fashion, including a decision, disqualification, or knockout victory. Adesanya put $15,000 down with the chance to bank a whopping $123,000. In total, “Last Stylebender” could walk out of Saudi Arabia with an extra $175,000 in his pocket.

Do you agree with these bets?

LIVE! Stream ‘Fury Vs. Ngannou’ On PPV

BATTLE OF THE BADDEST! Watch WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, welcome former UFC Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, to the “Sweet Science” inside Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sat., Oct. 28, 2023, streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). The high stakes blockbuster “Boxing vs. MMA” cross-over attraction will stream live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) in the United States, with a special mid-afternoon start time at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $79.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the “Fury vs. Ngannou”-led pay-per-view (PPV) main card right HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET (order it here), while “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator” are expected to make their ring walks around 6 p.m. ET.

In This Stream

Fury vs. Ngannou live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Battle of the Baddest

View all 37 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania