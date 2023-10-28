 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Eminem, Ronaldo, and McGregor among flock of celebrities in Saudi Arabia | Fury vs. Ngannou

By Dan Hiergesell
The biggest heavyweight clash of the year goes down later today (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the massive event has attracted celebrities of all shapes and sizes.

Despite Ngannou’s lack of boxing experience and substantial underdog odds, fight fans from all over the world will be tuning in later today to see the former UFC heavyweight champion test his luck against one of boxing’s best. Fury, who has never been defeated or stopped inside of the ring, will certainly give “Predator” problems, but it is the possibility of Ngannou landing one of his death-bomb punches that has everyone intrigued.

From the promotional efforts to the fight week festivities, the production value for Fury vs. Ngannou has been through the roof. Add in a remote destination like Saudi Arabia and it’s easy to see why so many recognizable names are flocking to witness Fury vs. Ngannou firsthand.

On Friday, the celebrities started to pile in. Not only did some of the greatest combat athletes of all time make the trip, but a collection of global superstars showed up as well. Check out some of the familiar faces below as we count down the hours to Fury vs. Ngannou:

Eminem

Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor

Ronaldo Nazario

Manny Pacquiao

Israel Adesanya

The Combat Legends

Oleksandr Usyk

