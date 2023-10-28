Francis Ngannou's face when he realises he nearly blanked @Eminem Shoutout to @stylebender , real recognises real #BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/GAcj76BH85

The biggest heavyweight clash of the year goes down later today (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the massive event has attracted celebrities of all shapes and sizes.

Despite Ngannou’s lack of boxing experience and substantial underdog odds, fight fans from all over the world will be tuning in later today to see the former UFC heavyweight champion test his luck against one of boxing’s best. Fury, who has never been defeated or stopped inside of the ring, will certainly give “Predator” problems, but it is the possibility of Ngannou landing one of his death-bomb punches that has everyone intrigued.

From the promotional efforts to the fight week festivities, the production value for Fury vs. Ngannou has been through the roof. Add in a remote destination like Saudi Arabia and it’s easy to see why so many recognizable names are flocking to witness Fury vs. Ngannou firsthand.

On Friday, the celebrities started to pile in. Not only did some of the greatest combat athletes of all time make the trip, but a collection of global superstars showed up as well. Check out some of the familiar faces below as we count down the hours to Fury vs. Ngannou:

Eminem

Francis Ngannou's face when he realises he nearly blanked @Eminem



Shoutout to @stylebender, real recognises real #BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/GAcj76BH85 — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 27, 2023

Eminem made it to see Francis Ngannou fight pic.twitter.com/a6impGNknx — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 27, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

The star of the show wherever he goes @Cristiano Ronaldo. #BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/K7hsEugPHy — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 27, 2023

‼️ Tyson Fury with Cristiano Ronaldo at this evening’s Gala Dinner ahead of the Francis Ngannou fight tomorrow night…



[ @Turki_Alalshikh]pic.twitter.com/0yC8vnvsJs — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2023

Conor McGregor

An amazing welcome https://t.co/aSYkYQlYPk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2023

Ronaldo Nazario

GOAT x GOAT



R9 & CR7 in the house for #FuryNgannou ‍ ⚽️ #BattleOfTheBaddest | Live on TNT Sports Box Office, 6PM ▶️ https://t.co/FXWiFF98Ej pic.twitter.com/cRRRmHNNOl — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 28, 2023

Manny Pacquiao

Game recognises game



A wholesome moment as Manny Pacquiao signs some boxing gloves for Oleksandr Usyk ✍️ #BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dCYCC6Ofer — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 27, 2023

Israel Adesanya

I identify as Stan in this moment. ♾️ pic.twitter.com/voWldiV6qc — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 27, 2023

The Combat Legends

So many famous faces we lost count #BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/FQReM9OnOH — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 27, 2023

Israel Adesanya, Manny Pacquiao, Lennox Lewis, Chuck Liddell, Junior Dos Santos, Rampage Jackson, Roy Jones Jr, Roberto Duran, Roy Jones Jr and Miguel Cotto and more (2023)



@Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/tiiGaa4Ydt — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) October 27, 2023

Oleksandr Usyk

‼️ Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk embracing at the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Gala Dinner this evening…



[ @TopRank]

pic.twitter.com/Wh2Fwn5bSo — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2023

