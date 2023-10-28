Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Two fighters train together at a high-level MMA gym. One becomes champion, and the other is a top contender. Suddenly, there’s drama in the room, and somebody has to seek greener pastures. It’s a story as old as combat sports, one that’s played out repeatedly in the UFC.

Remember when the Jackson-Winkeljohn team chose high young prospect Jon Jones over longtime team member Rashad Evans? How about all the TJ Dillashaw vs. Team Alpha Male drama? Urijah Faber is 44 but still wants to fight Dillashaw, even if he is part-robot!

Ian Garry is the latest to find himself in such a sticky scenario.

The Irish Welterweight standout is something of a ronin, a traveler who has worked with many elite MMA teams around the globe. In fact, he’s trained extensively with Vicente Luque at Kill Cliff FC, and the two are set to fight at UFC 296 on December 16. Surprisingly, that’s not the problem! Those two have been cordial since the booking and may train together again after the fight.

Garry’s training plans in the United Kingdom have been disrupted, however. According to the No. 10-ranked Welterweight contender, 170-pound kingpin Leon Edwards doesn’t want Garry hanging around Team Renegade in Birmingham anymore. He’s too insecure about the possibility of fighting Garry and wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing the mats with him anymore.

“Leon and his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there,” Garry explained to The Independent. “Because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand.

“I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities.’

“That makes me think someone is weak minded and can’t have another contender training on the mat. That’s why gym conflict is annoying. For me, why not have that other elite guy on the mat? Why not train with him? Why not have him push you? Why not learn and grow from each other?

“It’s very irritating, because I’m a young fighter who wants to be the best in the world, who wants to train with the best in the world, and Renegade is the best gym in the UK. I went there to learn from the guys around Birmingham and who have essentially proven that it’s the best gym in the UK; I didn’t go there to train with Leon, I went there to train with that gym, because they’re amazing.”

Garry’s frustrations are understandable, but so are the actions of Edwards and his coaches. Even if Garry doesn’t score a fight with “Rocky” in the next year, he trains with half of the best Welterweights in the world at Kill Cliff. If Team Renegade don’t want its secrets or Edwards’ strategies leaking across the world, tighter security makes sense.

Without Team Renegade or Kill Cliff behind him, this could be a real blow to Garry’s training for Luque.

Missing weight and then openly talking about your staph infection is probably not a great strategy for UFC longevity.

Mike Breeden tells me the UFC won’t be extending his contract at this time.



His win at UFC 294 was the last on his deal. He was hopeful the thrilling KO would be enough to get a new deal, but alas he has learned that isn’t the case at the moment. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 27, 2023

Imagine hating on a female Flyweight for not hitting as hard as two of the best Heavyweight finishers in the sport. MMA Twitter so silly!

I love how much people are hating that this is real



I am aware that they don’t need to land as much because they KO people but ‍♀️ still cool https://t.co/kKNMn060N6 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 27, 2023

Kamaru Usman is a bad MFer, in case you were unaware.

Jorge Masvidal saw Kamaru Usman the day before he got the call to fight Khamzat Chimaev. pic.twitter.com/KmkQOAhp1y — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 26, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is backing Francis Ngannou to knock out Tyson Fury!

Maybe a hot take: 2011 Jon Jones is the best fighter we’ve ever seen, certainly better than what he developed into later in his career.

Jon Jones had more fights in his first 4 years in the UFC than he did in the past 10 years. pic.twitter.com/OZSISYOXJJ — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) October 27, 2023

Has anyone considered that Johnny Walker might just be a huge fan of Modern Times?

Nathaniel Wood is appealing his controversial UFC 294 loss to Muhammad Naimov.

The team have sent off an appeal for this fight to be reviewed. What is the point in having rules if my opponent repeatedly breaks them. Constant groin shots, constant fence grabs, grabbing inside of my gloves on gnp. How many warnings does one need pic.twitter.com/Ue4yALp8ZC — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) October 26, 2023

Here it is. The moment I’ve been eagerly waiting for. Yes, I watched the entire thing.

An absolute war earlier this morning over at One Championship. Back-and-forth exchanges, a Robbie Lawler lip cut, and translator showered in cash — what a scrap!

Wasn't even going to attempt to edit this but had no choice. Petgarfield Jitmuangnon and Numpangna Eaglemuaythai take each other to hell in a crazy war. Petgarfield takes the W but goes home with a newly carved third lip. Savages #ONEFridayFights28 pic.twitter.com/BD9OCNsSYq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 27, 2023

Frank the translator even got a 350k baht bonus after that one pic.twitter.com/1hXOjb3gUp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 27, 2023

Trading head kicks like Pokemon cards ...

A new way to hurt yourself:

