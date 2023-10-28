Francis Ngannou already made himself a rich man after signing a lucrative contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL) earlier this year, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight king will bank life-changing money for his weekend boxing match with Tyson Fury.

The action will go down later today (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, who parted ways with UFC back in January, is on the cusp of making one of the most memorable combat cross overs ever. Fight fans witnessed Conor McGregor test his luck against Floyd Mayweather Jr. just over six years ago, but this is different. Both Fury and Ngannou are in their respective primes and this is an official clash of the two baddest men on the planet.

Fortunately, both heavyweight fighters will get paid an insane amount of money to strap on the boxing gloves Saturday evening and give fight fans a show they won’t forget. Fury is certainly the A-side to this heavyweight affair, but Ngannou is bringing some serious media coverage and interest for his official boxing debut.

Fury, who will be putting his 33-0-1 pro record on the line, is expected to make close to $50 million for his clash with Ngannou. This is according to Fury’s long-time friend and former opponent, Derek Chisora, who revealed the staggering payday in a recent interview with FightHub TV. That’s before factoring in any PPV buys, ticket sales, or sponsorship revenue, meaning Fury could make much more.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is expected to earn somewhere in the vicinity of $10 million for his first trip to the boxing ring. This is according to Fury himself, who revealed Ngannou’s massive fight purse last month. Fury may be embellishing that number just a bit, but it’s likely close. Either way, when it’s all said and done after all of the money is counted up, “Predator” will presumably earn more from this one fight than he did throughout his entire UFC career.

The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET, while "The Gypsy King" and "The Predator" are expected to make their ring walks around 6 p.m. ET.