The two baddest men on the planet will collide later today (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as boxing’s heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, welcomes former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, into the ring for the very first time.

On paper, Fury has all the accolades and accomplishments to back him up. The 35-year-old WBC champion has been fighting professionally since 2008 while amassing a near-perfect 33–0–1 record. With key wins over Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and Dillian Whyte, Fury has easily become one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today. At the very least, he’s the most dangerous and durable heavyweights in the sport.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is officially trading in his MMA gloves for a pair of boxing mitts. The former UFC heavyweight champion is undoubtedly one of the scariest power punchers in the history of mankind, but his boxing experience is super limited. Ngannou has been training the sweet science since he was a teenager, but nothing that will prepare him well enough for a showdown with Fury. Because even though Ngannou has destroyed the likes of Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Ciryl Gane, and Curtis Blaydes, he’s entering a new world on Saturday.

Luckily for Ngannou, he does have a few things going for him in this fight. Despite being a massive betting underdog the former UFC champion has the natural power and finishing ability to stop Fury in one shot. He also has a slight reach advantage and should be able to have success inside to the body. Of course, Ngannou will have to get past the unorthodox movement, rangy strikes, and consistent offensive output from Fury to make it a fight.

Heading into tonight’s PPV main event we’ve compiled an official Tale of the Tape. Check it out below and let us know who will have the edge when Fury and Ngannou lock horns in Saudi Arabia:

