With an undisputed (and lucrative) clash against Oleksandr Usyk finally on the horizon, WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, makes a pit stop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this afternoon (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) to battle former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou.
It’s a “Battle of the Baddest!”
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the “Fury vs. Ngannou”-led pay-per-view (PPV) main card right below. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET (order it here), while “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator” are expected to make their ring walks around 6 p.m. ET.
Both men are set for their first appearances of 2023; Fury last saw action in Dec. 2022, brutalizing Derek Chisora in a wholly unnecessary rematch (watch highlights), while Ngannou hasn’t laced them up since gritting his way past Ciryl Gane 11 months prior and subsequently parting ways with UFC.
It’s worth noting that Fury’s title won’t be on the line here (full rules breakdown here), though falling to a non-boxer would likely sting worse than losing his hardware.
The all-Heavyweight PPV lineup sees Fabio Wardley defend his British title against David Adeleye, former world champ Joseph Parker face knockout artist Simon Kean, fast-rising contender Martin Bakole fight tricky veteran Carlos Takam, and unbeaten finisher, Arslanbek Makhmudov, open the show against Junior Anthony Wright.
For more on "Fury vs. Ngannou" and other boxing-related events, click here.
