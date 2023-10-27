When former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya announced that he’d be stepping away from combat sports for the foreseeable future fight fans didn’t know what to think.

How long is “Last Stylebender” going to be gone for? Will he ever return? These are the questions that started to pop up.

Luckily, Adesanya shed some light on his recently-planned hiatus while in Saudi Arabia to support Francis Ngannou for his boxing match with Tyson Fury on Saturday. Adesanya didn’t reveal too much about why he’s stepping away from the game, but it appears it’s going to be a few years before we see the former UFC middleweight king fight again.

“I was getting so many messages. I woke up and was getting tagged in so many things,” Adesanya told The Mac Life when asked what the response was to his announcement. “I’m not dead. I’m not retiring. I mean calm the f—k down. I’m alive.”

As for a timetable for his UFC return, Adesanya seems to be targeting a date far, far into the future. One that would make him 38 years old when he steps foot inside of the cage again.

“2027,” said Adesanya when asked if fight fans will see him compete next year. “2027. Look for the return. I’ll see you then.”

Adesanya, 34, announced his hiatus from MMA following his disastrous title fight loss to Sean Strickland back at UFC 293. “Last Stylebender” looked completely off and it’s only the second time he’s ever lost at 185 pounds. Maybe some time off is exactly what the former UFC champion needs, but a return in 2027 seems way too long.

Thoughts?