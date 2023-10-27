Will Francis Ngannou be drug tested? Probably not, based on his laughably incorrect VADA profile

Who wants to tell them? #FuryNgannou pic.twitter.com/LKxop3jLWh

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor said it best: Who da fook is that guy?

It’s definitely not Francis Ngannou, so if the pee keepers from Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) go looking for “The Predator,” they may spend most of Sat. night (Oct. 28) wandering around Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, looking for someone who isn’t there.

At least they recognized “The Gypsy King.”

VADA also misspelled Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on the profiles of both Ngannou and Fury, so maybe they won’t even be in the same city for this weekend’s ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) card. That may sound like nitpicking; but remember, we’re talking about an agency that is responsible for fair and accurate drug testing.

Details matter, from start to finish.

“This website and the information found thereon is provided ‘as is’ without any representations or warranties, express or implied,” according to the online disclaimer. “VADA makes no representations or warranties in relation to this website, or the information and materials provided on this website including the accuracy or completeness thereof. All users accept that the use of this site is solely at their own risk.”

That’s reassuring.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, will box Ngannou, the former UFC 265-pound titleholder, in a special 10-round, non-title exhibition bout to crown “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” The event is widely-recognized as more spectacle than sport, but does feature a respectable undercard for “sweet science” purists.

If or when Fury and Ngannou have been drug tested is unknown at this time.

For much more on this weekend’s “Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV extravaganza click here.