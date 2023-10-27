One of the biggest matchups of the year will unfold tomorrow (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury meets former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou in a massive main event showdown.

Ever since Fury and Ngannou came face-to-face inside of the ring back in April 2022 fight fans have been waiting for this matchup to play out. It may have taken a little longer for Ngannou to work out his contract situation in MMA, but “Predator” is good to go and has done everything in his power during training camp to make his professional boxing debut a successful one.

While Ngannou will have to pull off an incredible upset to defeat a -1400 betting favorite in Fury, crazier things have happened. Ngannou certainly possesses the punching power to shock the combat world, but he’ll need to rely on his skill, distance control, and shot selection to time the perfect punch. It will be interesting to say the least, and an event that has attracted some of the biggest celebrities and sports figures in the world.

Luckily, we’ve compiled all of the ways to catch the PPV action below so fight fans don’t miss one second of violence. With UFC taking a break this weekend all eyes will be on Fury vs. Ngannou. Enjoy!

Start Time

Saturday, October 28, 2023, from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

“Fury vs. Ngannou” main event begins around 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Online

“Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The “Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

For fight fans watching the action in the United Kingdom, the “Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV card can be ordered through TNT Sports Box Office.

For fight fans outside of the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland, the “Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV card can be purchased via the DAZN network.

Finally, for those trying to watch the action in Africa you can order the PPV main card via AMDMAFRICA.com.

Television

“Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV main card can also be streamed via ESPN+ app through Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

“Fury vs. Ngannou” PPV main card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight

For much more on this weekend’s “Fury vs. Ngannou” card click here.