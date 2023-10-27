This weekend’s main attraction will be a heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou on Saturday night (Oct. 28, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but John Fury has stolen the show during all the pre-fight festivities.

As usual, the elder Fury was in attendance to support his kin. Fury has made headlines over the past year or so as he tries to propel the boxing career of his youngest son, Tommy Fury, but this weekend he’s in Tyson’s corner. The Fury Clan leader is somewhat of a loose cannon, which is why he has tried to fight Jake Paul through a TV screen (see HERE) and nearly broke down a glass barrier to throw hands with social media star KSI (see HERE).

Needless to say, John Fury is a wild addition to all things boxing and always delivers when the cameras are rolling.

On Thursday, Fury took things to the next level and began to run his mouth about Mike Tyson, who is in Saudi Arabia to help Ngannou prepare for the fight. Fury wasn’t disrespectful towards Tyson like he normally would be towards anyone else, but the 59-year-old trash talker invited “Iron Mike” to an official fight.

Fury, who produced a professional boxing record of 8-4-1 from 1987-1995, seems dead serious about a potential clash with Tyson. The elder Fury is open to fighting Tyson as soon as tomorrow or on the undercard of the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk boxing card on Dec. 23.

“So let me tell you this much,” said Fury (shown in the above video player). “I respect Mike Tyson. I named my son after him. But I’m a fighting man and I’ve got a warrior’s heart. I’m in Saudi. Bring it on!”

“None. I can go tomorrow,” he said when Tyson Fury asked how long he needs to prepare. “We’re old men. We don’t need training camps. We don’t need nothing. Let’s fight mate. If you wanna fight me let’s fight now! We’ll get on the 23rd. Me and you.

What do you think, fight fans? Does John Fury stand a chance against Mike Tyson? Is that something you’d even want to see?

Let’s hear it!

