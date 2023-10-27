 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flirty Tyson Fury tickles Francis Ngannou during final face off, weigh ins staredown (Video)

Not weird at all.

By Jesse Holland
Tyson Fury tickled Francis Ngannou during their final face off on Friday, just moments after both competitors stepped on the scale to make their heavyweight showdown official. “The Gypsy King” and “The Predator” collide across 10 rounds in a non-title exhibition match on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Oct. 28, 2023) at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Preparing for an opponent like him? Challenging,” Fury said at Thursday’s press conference (watch it here). “Yet, in the States, we have a saying, ‘I’m going to knock someone out cold!’ And that’s the plan. My collaboration with SugarHill Steward has been focused on ensuring that outcome. I am confident I’ll achieve it.”

“He’s powerful and possesses a solid punch, as do I,” Fury continued. “If I weren’t, I wouldn’t hold the world heavyweight champion title. I firmly believe in the different tiers of skill in this sport. He’ll discover where I stand this Saturday.”

