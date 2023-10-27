Fury vs Ngannou weigh ins video results, LIVE stream from Riyadh

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou are scheduled to hit the scale on Friday, just one day in front of their 10-round, non-title exhibition bout on Oct. 28 from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) digital network (order here).

Today’s weigh ins stream LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Complete Fury vs. Ngannou weigh ins text results below:

Tyson Fury (277.7) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.1)

Fabio Wardley (241) vs. David Adeleye (232)

Joseph Parker (250.1) vs. Simon Kean (255.1)

Arslanbek Makhmudov (260) vs. Junior Anthony Wright (229.5)

Moses Itauma (236.1) vs. Istvan Bernath (257.1)

Martin Bakole: (299) vs. Carlos Takam: (257.1)

All six bouts will be contested at heavyweight.

“I’d like to express gratitude to Tyson Fury for accepting this fight, understanding the stakes,” Ngannou said at Thursday’s press conference (watch it here). “There’s a possibility he might not stay awake the whole fight. I recognize his bravery and thank him. This training camp felt different. The challenge was distinct. Knowing the scale of the task ahead, we commenced our preparations early.”

“Having Mike Tyson and my coach Dewey Cooper’s presence made a significant difference in my strategy for this fight,” Ngannou continued. “When Mike Tyson joined, one statement of his resonated with me. He mentioned, ‘Remember, he’s just like you with two hands and two feet.’ That insight was powerful. Tyson Fury might be the best in boxing, but that reign may end this Saturday.”

