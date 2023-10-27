Logan Paul drug results just got posted on Twitter — ‘You’re a juicehead’

Logan Paul is setting the record straight.

The WWE wrestler and part-time Misfits boxer recently posted his drug test results on social media, uploading an official letter from Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in the wake of his Dillon Danis fight earlier this month in Manchester.

The results?

“I got my results back from VADA today,” Paul said. “I wanna address the steroids allegations before you see any news. I wanna confess ... I have been taking a lot of Prime Energy and putting it in my mouth and then swallowing it. That gives me a good boost for my workouts which makes me have a good physique. The results are negative, haters, you’re gonna have to keep trying. No performance-enhancing drugs, like I said. Good luck next time though, you (expletive) dorks!”

Danis, who lost by disqualification, was not convinced.

“The testing was a joke, literally,” Danis wrote. “Piss test after fight, famously easy to beat. Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention. You’re a juicehead, and you proved that with the way the testing was done.”

