Awkward? “The Mac” is back to getting drug tested ...

Conor McGregor has spent the last 2.5 years nursing a badly broken leg (see it here). The injury he sustained against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 was so bad it prompted “The Notorious” to technically retire so he could step outside the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing program and receive better treatment for his injury.

Talk of a McGregor return has been pervasive for the past six months, but before the Irish sports star could step back into the cage, he had to jump back in USADA’s pool. He took his time with it, but he’s finally back. In the latest update to USADA’s drug-testing website, McGregor shows up as having been tested.

According to USADA’s database, an agent took three samples from McGregor in one session. And according to McGregor, said agent tested him twice in one day and took six samples while he was on his $4 million Lamborghini yacht.

“I was tested two separate times yesterday, and within an hour of each other,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Blood and urine. 3 samples of each were requested and given in both instances. They came aboard my yacht. I welcomed them. Gave them a can of Forged Stout and a Proper Whiskey. Life is good.”

There’s been a lot of comments on McGregor’s changed physique, and more than a few accusations that he was certainly using PEDs while outside of USADA’s purview. USADA issued a statement in regard to McGregor that it does, “not allow fighters without an approved medical basis to use performance-enhancing drugs like experimental, unapproved peptides or testosterone for healing or injuries.”

Perhaps that insinuation may be at the heart of a potential upcoming lawsuit between USADA, UFC and / or McGregor.

All this comes as UFC prepares to break ties with USADA at the end of 2023 and run its own program in partnership with Drug Free Sport International. USADA claims this is because it refused to allow McGregor to skip a six-month drug testing period before competing. UFC insists it never asked for an exemption, and claims it told USADA multiple times that McGregor would go through the standard onboarding process.

Will USADA hammer McGregor with tests the same way it has with other fighters like Paulo Costa and Jiri Prochazka? We wouldn’t put it past them — the organization sounds pretty salty about the whole situation. Not like it would bother McGregor ... he’s used to the extra attention. As he rose up UFC’s ranks, he became one of the most tested fighters on the roster.

“Where is my USADA over 50 clean tests completed jacket?” he asked in April 2021 after a contentious back-and-forth in the media with USADA. “I want to wipe my ass with it.”