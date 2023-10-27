Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jon Jones is going under the knife.

Earlier this week, Jones shook the MMA community with his withdraw from UFC 295 due to a torn pec muscle (watch it happen here). His highly anticipated legacy fight versus Stipe Miocic would have to wait, as the bout has subsequently been delayed sometime into 2024. Meanwhile, top new stars Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will square off for the interim belt.

Jones’ exact timeline for return remains uncertain, but he’s doing his very best to ensure he’ll be back as soon as possible. In the video above, Jones addresses his injury for the first time and thanks many of the people supporting him, but he also reveals that he’s scheduled for surgery tomorrow (Fri. Oct. 29, 2023).

“Thank you to everybody who’s checked in with me to see how I was feeling,” Jones began (via MMAJunkie). “Obviously, a very sad situation. Very upset. But I’ve been through a lot of things in life, and injuries is a part of being an athlete. I want to thank the UFC for getting me into one of the best doctors in the country, Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Thank you to Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his staff members over here in California for seeing me so quick.

“I wanted to say thank you to Stipe Miocic for all the work that he’s put in,” Jones continued. “Also, sorry to Stipe and his team. This comes with the territory. Thank you to all my coaches and training partners, everyone who has helped me get this far – can’t even say to the fight. But the goal is to get surgery tomorrow and get back to work as soon as possible. I guess it’ll be Stipe and I at a later date, and that’s my plan.”

If nothing else, Jones seems certain of how the division will move forward. He still intends to face Miocic next, and the newly crowned interim champion can sit on the sidelines for as long as necessary. “Bones” at least didn’t confirm that his return would also serve as his retirement, as is heavily rumored, so maybe there’s at least a glimmer of hope for a unified belt next year.

Insomnia

Tito Ortiz’s restaurant may actually provide better entertainment than his political career.

Tito's asking his customers to supply the prizes for his restaurant's Halloween costume contest? pic.twitter.com/tuprns2WN6 — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 27, 2023

Phil Hawes is the much better fighter, but Brunno Ferreira hits pretty dang hard. Good Middleweight match up!

Conor McGregor submitted a drug test! It happened!

USADA has updated their athlete test results and it shows that Conor McGregor has submitted his first samples in over two years.



USADA sent out a release a few weeks ago confirming that McGregor had re-enrolled in the UFC's anti-doping program. pic.twitter.com/BymPg9119n — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 26, 2023

If Manel Kape isn’t fighting Kai Kara-France, who should he face next? Maybe Amir Albazi?

We have tried to negotiate the fight against Kai kara a lot of times, but it seems that this bitch will be out of the game for a long time. In the meantime, I already have a fight and date. Stay tuned . — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) October 26, 2023

Some lovely shots land after the initial failed sweep:

Perfect balance by Yodthong followed with a hand combination and sweep of his own. Lovely sequence. pic.twitter.com/mYbV17JNT8 — Benjamin (@AJKFenjoyer) October 26, 2023

Incredibly entertaining, widely beloved, former champion — Charles Oliveira is the antithesis of Belal Muhammad.

Charles Oliveira responds to Belal Muhammad saying he pulled out of UFC 294 on purpose pic.twitter.com/mG1iQosOUo — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) October 25, 2023

Illegally kneeing someone in the face and then talking trash to them afterward is also a lame move.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker are still going at it … on social media pic.twitter.com/CYe8TjQvma — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 26, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Lesson learned: don’t stand up to “escape” a Mir lock!

TIL what happens when you stand out of a Mir lock pic.twitter.com/bVtIi1qJz6 — Open Note Grappling (@OpenNoteGrapple) October 26, 2023

Side kicks in a pit — is this not Karate Combat?!?

“The California Kid” tearing up the NorCal regional scene back in the day!

Random Land

Shoutout former Midnight Mania host Andrew Pearson for this one!

Midnight Music: Alt. rock, 1994

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.