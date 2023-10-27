Lineal Heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) kingpin, Francis Ngannou, will finally cross over into the boxing ring opposite undefeated Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, tomorrow afternoon (Sat. Oct. 28, 2023) from inside Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Long before he became UFC champion, Ngannou has expressed his desire to compete in boxing. After opting to test free agency rather than re-sign with UFC, many questioned “The Predator” and his ability to draw enough interest to garner a big name boxing opponent. The knockout artist proved doubters wrong, however, locking down a massive Professional Fighters League (PFL) contract and lucrative showdown against the best Heavyweight boxer in the world.

Like, really, really lucrative.

How he’ll fare in the ring remains to be seen, however. Fury is an all-time great, and he’s handled horrifically powerful punchers like Deontay Wilder previously (watch highlights). Given that Ngannou’s best chance at victory would appear to be a knockout, is this one of those weirdo exhibition rules matches where stoppages are not allowed?

Fortunately, that’s not the case.

We’ve got a full-on boxing match on our hands, folks, and we’ve compiled all of the necessary rules and regulations for the pay-per-view (PPV) headliner to clear up any potential confusion. Check them out below:

The match will be contested at Heavyweight, with Tyson Fury weighing 277 pounds against Francis Ngannou’s 272 pounds (weigh-in results and staredowns here).

The match will be scheduled for 10 rounds of three minutes each.

The fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves (sorry, Tyson).

The match will be officiated by a three-judge panel.

A unanimous decision will be required for a winner to be declared.

Fury’s WBO belt is not on the line, but a special “Riyadh Champion” belt has been created for the victor.

Standard boxing rules of breaking cleanly at the belt, avoiding rabbit punches, and no excessive clinching apply. There are no MMA techniques allowed.

If the match goes the full 10 rounds, the winner will be declared by the judges’ scorecards. A unanimous decision is required for a winner to be declared. If the judges’ scores are even, the match will be declared a draw.

Fight fans will have to shell out a whopping $79.99 to watch the PPV card (order it here) and witness Ngannou’s attempt to chase greatness in the ring ... or the latest Fury masterclass. It’s a battle of knockout artist and showman, so it should deliver some serious entertainment one way or another.

Guaranteed?

For more on the upcoming Fury vs. Ngannou PPV event click here.