Chris “Taco” Padilla

Age: 28

Height: 5’9”

Weight class: Lightweight

Record: 13-6

Gym: California Mixed Martial Arts (CMMA)

Chris Padilla has been fighting professionally since 2013 and wants his shot in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after reeling off an impressive three-fight finish streak.

And “Taco” may be close.

Indeed, Padilla is coming off a second round finish of former UFC fighter, Justin, Jaynes at Up Next Fighting 13. Checkout the performance below:

Chris Padilla TKOs Justin Jaynes pic.twitter.com/RMcOIvwbUe — CFU (@justantherburn) October 26, 2023

The average mixed martial arts (MMA) fan might look at Padilla’s record on paper and not be impressed, especially with all of the undefeated prospects that UFC prefers to bring in; however, upon closer inspection, Padilla has seen it all in 10 years.

Every fighter will say, “You better be ready and experienced when you get to the big show,” and Padilla is. The 28-year-old has won big fights, lost big fights, had a main event, fought on “Prelims,” finished opponents, been finished, and has battled experienced competition throughout his rough and tumble career.

Padilla started fighting after watching Chris Leben vs. Terry Martin back in 2007. And Padilla experienced a full-circle moment in his last fight when Leben was the referee for his big win over Jaynes.

“I remember being engulfed after watching that fight,” Padilla told MMAMania.com in a recent interview. “Growing up in Los Angeles and always getting into street fights - I wanted to protect myself better, and after watching Leben walk forward after Terry Martin rocked him, man, that s—t hit my soul. I found a flyer to a local gym when I was 12 or 13 years old, and I never looked back.”

All “Taco” wants is a chance to compete in UFC ... and he feels he has earned it.

“People might look at my record and judge me, but, man, look at Charles Oliveira,” Padilla exclaimed. “People called him a quitter and questioned his mindset, but then he proved everyone wrong.

“I know I had a chance when I fought Jason Gonzalez on Lookin’ For A Fight back in 2016,” Padilla continued. “He got the best of me that night, but I have grown leaps and bounds since then — I’m not the same fighter. I’m ready for UFC. I’m ready to see what I’m made of. I don’t want to chase my tail around and around; I want to know if I’m worth it. I know in my mind that there’s still someone out there who’s number one that I’m not, and I want to fight and beat them.”

Check out some more of his recent fights:

