BMF? Justin Gaethje would fight Max Holloway ‘if I have to’ — ‘I don’t prefer to punch him’

Justin Gaethje is down to fight anyone, but he does have his preferences.

Plans may have forcibly been changed for “The Highlight” after UFC 294 this past weekend (Oct. 21, 2023). With the Lightweight title on the line in the main event, the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, Gaethje, anticipated being next in line after reigning undisputed champion, Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira battled it out for the second time. However, things changed on 11 days’ notice when Oliveira was injured out of the bout, leading to Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovksi, filling in.

Makhachev successfully defended his title with a first round head kick and punches technical knockout (watch highlights) of Volkanovski. Unfortunately for Gaethje, the delay in the Oliveira rematch leaves more room to wait as the promotion will likely rebook it. So, what about a BMF title defense in the meantime? Former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, is up for the challenge, but it’s not ideal, says Gaethje.

“If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF [hands up emoji]” Holloway tweeted.

“I already beat up [Michael] Chandler, so he’s not there. Or else that would be one,” Gaethje told Marc Raimondi. “I would say Holloway, but I don’t ever want to fight Holloway so... I don’t know. I just don’t ever — I don’t want to punch him.

“I just don’t — it’s not necessary,” he continued. “I like him too much. I like him. He’s a good dude. I don’t know him personally but I’m a fan of his. Yeah, I don’t prefer to punch him, but if I have to, I would, I guess. I expect no mercy in there and I give none so whoever fights me, it is what it is but I don’t prefer it.”

Gaethje won the platinum strap with an impressive head kick of his own, finishing Dustin Poirier (watch highlights) in the second round at UFC 291 in July 2023. Holloway, on the other hand, has remained a top contender at 145 pounds, having not fought at Lightweight since his interim title bid opposite Poirier in April 2019.