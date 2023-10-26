Charles Oliveira not worried about missing out on Islam Makhachev rematch: 'Everybody knows I’m next'

Charles Oliveira still has his sights firmly locked on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight gold.

It’s been one full year (Oct. 22, 2022) since Brazil’s Oliveira saw his historic and entertaining 11-fight run through the division halted by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 via a second round arm triangle choke (watch highlights). Oliveira rebounded beautifully with a first round technical knockout of fellow top contender, Beneil Dariush (watch highlights), at UFC 289 in June 2023, earning a rematch with Makhachev for UFC 294 this past weekend (Oct. 21, 2023).

Unfortunately for “Do Bronx,” his title hopes were temporarily dashed thanks to a cut over his eye suffered in training. Therefore, UFC Featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski, filled in only to fall short via a first round head kick and punches finish (watch highlights). Despite missing out on the opportunity, Oliveira still fully expects to get his shot at redemption.

“Whoever the UFC says he’s going to fight, they’re going to fight,” Oliveira said on The MMA Hour. “Everybody knows I’m next. First in the rankings, coming off of a great win, and ready to fight like I was before. I was ready for that fight until [the cut] happened, and I’m next in line.”

Oliveira appears to be sitting in a good position regardless of withdrawing from the fight just 11 days away from fight night. UFC CEO, Dana White, noted after UFC 294 that Oliveira still made plenty of sense, leaving the other most logical contender, Justin Gaethje, waiting in line.

Nothing is official just yet, but Oliveira doesn’t plan on taking any other fights in the meantime.

“No one has said anything [yet],” Oliveira said. “They know who I am, they know what I’m all about, they know that I’m going to train to become a champion. I’m training and I’m getting ready for it. They know what I’m all about. I don’t fight for money. I fight to make history and I fight for my legacy. So I’m going to continue to train, continue to get prepared, and try to get up to 100 percent just like I was right before this fight. When I’m 100 percent, that’s when I’ll be ready to fight.”

“I want the belt,” he concluded. “Whoever’s got that belt, it doesn’t matter who has it. I want that belt.”