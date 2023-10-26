Dana White planning UFC-Slap Super Bowl doubleheader — and just spoke to Ronda Rousey

Dana White will continue to try to convert UFC fans to Power Slap fans, even if it means staging two major events in the same city on the same weekend. That appears to be the plan when the promotion hosts its annual Super Bowl extravaganza from Feb. 9-10 in Las Vegas, just a stone’s throw from the NFL’s big day on Sun., Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

“We just wrapped Season 2 of the (Power Slap) show,” White said at the post-Slap media scrum. “We’re happy, we got some guys that are legit who are gonna be damn good. And you’re starting to find people now from all over the world that are into this. Our next big event is gonna be Super Bowl weekend. We’re gonna do like a Friday Slap, Saturday UFC, Sunday Super Bowl weekend. Looking forward to that. These guys are gonna start building that card here, next couple of weeks.”

Sheena Bathory made history (and I use that term loosely) in the first female Power Slap championship earlier this week, folding Christine Wolmarans at Power Slap 5 to cement herself as the top name in the women’s division.

Have a look:

THE POWER OF SHEENA BATHORY



[#PowerSlap5 | Tune in now LIVE & FREE on Rumble ]

So what’s next for Bathory?

“Next maybe Ronda Rousey, she has done many types of sports, maybe we should involve her in Power Slap,” Bathory said after her fight. “Why not? And we both have a judo background. Obviously I have much respect for her, she did much better at a higher level, but it would really be a big pleasure to fight against her.”

White cautioned fans not to get their hopes up.

“No, I don’t think Ronda would [entertain the idea],” White said. “I actually just talked to Ronda today. Ronda’s in family mode right now. She’s having kids and they’re building a farm. They’re doing all this stuff she used to dream of, so, Ronda’s in a really good place in her life and I could not be happier for her.”

Super Bowl weekend sounds like a no. UFC 300, however ...