New UFC 295 poster drops for ‘Prochazka vs. Pereira’ with Jon Jones hurt

UFC 295 has a new poster ... which is basically just the old poster with some cutting and pasting.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was injured in training camp and pulled from his Stipe Miocic title defense on Nov. 11 in New York. And since it was too “disrespectful” to ask Miocic to compete for the interim title, that honor will go to heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event.

“Great news friends, I’m back in business,” Pavlovich wrote on Twitter.

Headlining the card, booked for Madison Square Garden in the heart of the “Big Apple,” is the light heavyweight showdown between former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. “Denisa” and “Poatan” will go to war for the title vacated by the injured Jamahal Hill, who blew out his Achilles heel back in July.

