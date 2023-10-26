 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LIVE! Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou press conference video stream

By Jesse Holland
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will hold a special fight week press conference TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 26, 2023) LIVE from Riyadh to help promote their upcoming heavyweight boxing super fight, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. (Oct. 28) at Boulevard Hall in Saudi Arabia.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway promptly at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by big GK,” Fury said. “I’m looking forward to showing that the ‘Gypsy King’ is the greatest fighter of his generation. It’s gonna be a fight for the ages.”

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has put together a remarkable career that includes his continued reign as WBC heavyweight champion. “The Gypsy King” was last seen finishing longtime rival Derek Chisora late last year in London.

See the entire “Fury vs. Ngannou” fight card and PPV lineup here.

“My dream was always to box, and to box the best,” Ngannou said. “After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”

Ngannou, two years older than Fury at 37, vacated his UFC heavyweight title earlier this year and signed with rival promotion PFL MMA, a deal that allows “The Predator” to box between fights. That said, his “Smart Cage” debut is not expected until early 2024.

For more on this weekend’s “Fury vs. Ngannou” event click here.

