Did Dillon Danis sign with UFC? Dana White responds to rumors of pending contract, Octagon debut

Dillon Danis has been very outspoken about his desire to join the ranks of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), even long before he was granted his official release from Bellator MMA — which may be closing up shop at the end of the year.

Unfortunately for Danis, the feeling may not be mutual.

During a recent PowerSlap press conference (video here), White was broached about the possibility of signing Danis. And unlike his willingness to proudly say he’d love to strike a deal with Michael Page — another ex-Bellator MMA fighter — the same excitement wasn’t shared when speaking about Danis.

"I don't know, I haven't even actually thought about that,” White said, before promptly turning his attention to the next question.

White didn’t say yes, but he also didn’t say no, so there is still a glimmer of hope for the former Misfits boxer, who is coming off a disqualification loss to Logan Paul a few weeks ago in his “sweet science” debut (relive the madness here).

Danis (2-0) hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) in over five years, but he is confident he can bring something to the UFC table, tagging Dana White in several social media posts about how much money the pair can make together.

If all else fails for Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, he does have other options, such as this “head” coaching job.