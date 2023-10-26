UFC 295 in New York, N.Y., is just two weeks away (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) ... and it has a brand-new title fight attached to it. Gone is the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight title bout. Now, we’ll see Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for an interim Heavyweight belt.

This is all due to a Jon Jones pectoral muscle tear, which the champ will undergo surgery to fix (sooner than later). But, why was Miocic pulled from the card? Wouldn’t it make more sense to keep the grizzled former two-time champion on UFC 295?

It might, but it goes against what Miocic and UFC want.

Aspinall summed up Miocic’s position while recounting how UFC executive, Hunter Campbell, offered him the late-replacement interim bout.

“He’s like, ‘Listen, Jones has injured his shoulder, he’s gonna be out for like a year,’” Aspinall said on The MMA Hour. “‘Stipe only wants to fight Jones. You and Pavlovich for the interim title.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in.’”

At a recent Power Slap post-fight press conference (watch it here), UFC CEO, Dana White suggested making Miocic fight one of these other Heavyweight contenders was insulting.

“Stipe’s not fighting for an interim title, you know what I mean?” White declared. “Jones said, ‘I wanna fight Stipe.’ I said, ‘You’re fighting Stipe.’ You have the greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. This is a legacy fight for both of those guys.

“I mean, to even call Stipe and ask Stipe to fight for an interim title is, you know, complete disrespect,” he added. “This is a fight for two legends, legacy, two of the greatest to ever do it. Fans wanna see it, I wanna see it, and they both wanna do it.”

Legacy-defining indeed.

The official timeframe UFC has given for Jones to return is roughly eight months, but it could be much sooner than that depending on how quickly the G.O.A.T. contender heals up.

And when he’s ready to go, the Stipe Miocic fight will be ready to go, too.

We hope.

