Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, gets the big-money, blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) opportunity he craved this weekend (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) when he battles WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, inside Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Big names mean big action on the betting market, but as always, our friends over at DraftKings are up to the task. Let’s see what all they’ve cooked up for the biggest “Boxing vs. MMA” showdown since Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor ...
Moneyline
- Tyson Fury -1400
- Francis Ngannou +750
Total Rounds
- Over 3.5 -225
- Under 3.5 +160
- Over 4.5 -110
- Under 4.5 -125
- Over 5.5 +110
- Under 5.5 -150
- Over 6.5 +165
- Under 6.5 -235
To Go the Distance
- Yes +550
- No -1100
Fight Outcome
- Tyson Fury by Decision or Technical Decision +600
- Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ −550
- Draw +2500
- Francis Ngannou by Decision or Technical Decision +5000
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ +850
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Tyson Fury to Win by KO +160
- Tyson Fury to Win by TKO −165
- Tyson Fury to Win by Disqualification +5000
- Tyson Fury to Win by Unanimous Decision +700
- Tyson Fury to Win by Split Decision +2800
- Tyson Fury to Win by Majority Decision +6500
- Draw +2500
- Francis Ngannou to Win by KO +1800
- Francis Ngannou to Win by TKO +1400
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Unanimous Decision +10000
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Split Decision +10000
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Majority Decision +10000
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +4000
Moneyline / Total Knockdowns
- Tyson Fury to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns −110
- Tyson Fury to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +105
- Francis Ngannou to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +1400
- Francis Ngannou to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +1600
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +600
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −800
- No +400
Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −600
- No +350
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Tyson Fury +800
- Francis Ngannou +2200
Tyson Fury to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +500
- No −1000
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 −125
- Under 1.5 −105
Knockdown Round Betting
- Tyson Fury to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +2000
- Tyson Fury to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +700
- Tyson Fury to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +400
- Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +600
- Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +105
- Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 −500
Round Betting
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 1 +900
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 2 +700
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 3 +600
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 4 +600
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 5 +700
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 6 +900
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 7 +1200
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 8 +1600
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 9 +2000
- Tyson Fury to Win In Round 10 +2500
- Tyson Fury Decision Or Tech Decision +600
- Draw +2500
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 1 +4000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 2 +4000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 3 +4000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 4 +5000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 5 +6500
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 6 +8000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 7 +10000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 8 +15000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 9 +20000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 10 +20000
- Francis Ngannou Decision Or Tech Decision +5000
Alternate Round Betting
- Tyson Fury to Win In 1-5 Rounds −115
- Tyson Fury to Win In 6-10 Rounds +220
- Tyson Fury Decision or Tech Decision +600
- Draw +2500
- Francis Ngannou to Win In 1-5 Rounds +1000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In 6-10 Rounds +4000
- Francis Ngannou Decision or Tech Decision +5000
Round Group Betting
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 1-2 +380
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 3-4 +250
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 5-6 +380
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 7-8 +600
- Tyson Fury To Win In Rounds 9-10 +1100
- Tyson Fury Decision or Tech Decision +600
- Draw +2500
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 1-2 +2000
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 3-4 +2800
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 5-6 +5000
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 7-8 +8000
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 9-10 +10000
- Francis Ngannou Decision or Tech Decision +5000
When Will The Fight End
- Round 3 +500
- To Go the Distance +550
- Round 4 +550
- Round 2 +600
- Round 5 +650
- Round 1 +750
- Round 6 +800
- Round 7 +1100
- Round 8 +1400
- Round 9 +1800
- Round 10 +2200
Either Alternate Round Betting
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-5 −150
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 6-10 +200
- To Go the Distance +550
Thoughts: Ngannou is not winning this, so let’s just nip that line of inquiry in the bud. He’s nowhere near skilled enough to figure out Fury’s singular mix of awkwardness, size, skill and deceptive slickness. I don’t even feel comfortable giving him the “puncher’s chance” consolation prize when Deontay Wilder — who hits as hard (if not harder) and had dozens of pro bouts under his belt — couldn’t keep Fury down.
Thus, our efforts revolve around trying to figure out when and how Fury will emerge victorious. I like the overs, honestly, because Fury is a methodical sort of mauler who’s at least reached the sixth round in 10 of his last 12 fights. He’s got some one-shot power — as Wilder and Dillian Whyte learned — but his usual modus operandi is to break down opponents over time.
Regardless of this bold prediction.
It’s admittedly worth noting that those late-round finishes came against actual professional boxers, which Ngannou is not. My arguments there are that Ngannou is extremely durable and Fury’s potential Dec. 23, 2023, undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk gives him a compelling reason to take his time and minimize risk.
$200 million reasons, actually.
Therefore, the over 4.5 rounds at -110 seems like a nice mix of profitability and safety. Besides that, Fury via technical knockout at -165 could be worth a look thanks to Fury’s aforementioned tendency to win through attrition as opposed to instantaneous cessation of consciousness.
For more on “Fury vs. Ngannou” and other boxing-related events, click here.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...