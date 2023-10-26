Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, gets the big-money, blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) opportunity he craved this weekend (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023) when he battles WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, inside Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Big names mean big action on the betting market, but as always, our friends over at DraftKings are up to the task. Let’s see what all they’ve cooked up for the biggest “Boxing vs. MMA” showdown since Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor ...

Moneyline

Tyson Fury -1400

Francis Ngannou +750

Thoughts: Ngannou is not winning this, so let’s just nip that line of inquiry in the bud. He’s nowhere near skilled enough to figure out Fury’s singular mix of awkwardness, size, skill and deceptive slickness. I don’t even feel comfortable giving him the “puncher’s chance” consolation prize when Deontay Wilder — who hits as hard (if not harder) and had dozens of pro bouts under his belt — couldn’t keep Fury down.

Thus, our efforts revolve around trying to figure out when and how Fury will emerge victorious. I like the overs, honestly, because Fury is a methodical sort of mauler who’s at least reached the sixth round in 10 of his last 12 fights. He’s got some one-shot power — as Wilder and Dillian Whyte learned — but his usual modus operandi is to break down opponents over time.

Regardless of this bold prediction.

It’s admittedly worth noting that those late-round finishes came against actual professional boxers, which Ngannou is not. My arguments there are that Ngannou is extremely durable and Fury’s potential Dec. 23, 2023, undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk gives him a compelling reason to take his time and minimize risk.

$200 million reasons, actually.

Therefore, the over 4.5 rounds at -110 seems like a nice mix of profitability and safety. Besides that, Fury via technical knockout at -165 could be worth a look thanks to Fury’s aforementioned tendency to win through attrition as opposed to instantaneous cessation of consciousness.

For more on “Fury vs. Ngannou” and other boxing-related events, click here.