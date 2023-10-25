Wildcard! Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor ‘makes all the sense in the world’ — ‘The guy can elevate him!’

Islam Makhachev has two clear options for his next title defense ... but there’s always a wildcard.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Makhachev, added title defense No. 2 to his resume at UFC 294 this past weekend (Oct. 21, 2023). In the main event, Makhachev rematched the Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, putting a stamp on their rivalry with a perfect first round head kick and punches technical knockout (watch highlights).

Former 155-pound titleholder, Charles Oliveira, was originally slated to rematch Makhachev in Volkanovski’s spot until he suffered a bad cut over his eye in training. “Do Bronx” still appears to be the likely next challenger for Makhachev, but recent Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title winner, Justin Gaethje, is also waiting in the wings. Then as is always the case with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, he has a chance to slide into the picture — whether deservedly or not — upon his impending return, according to Daniel Cormier.

“I think Islam should fight Conor next,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “Because listen to this now, it’s built-in. It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make and why not? You have Islam Makhachev who looks to be a guy who’s gonna be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. You need a guy that can elevate him. The guy that can elevate him to that level is Conor McGregor.

“Look at what beating Conor McGregor did for Dustin Poirier, look at what it did for Khabib Nurmagomedov,” he continued. “We’re not even talking about all the other levels at which this just makes sense. You have Islam fighting Conor after the issues Conor has had with Khabib and everything else. You have Islam fighting Conor, the biggest star in mixed martial arts. Conor coming back to the UFC. It makes all the sense in the world.”

McGregor has been absent from competition since his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The fight resulted in McGregor’s second consecutive loss to “The Diamond” and was the third in his last four outings (22-6). His last win came over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a Welterweight contest, which McGregor won via technical knockout (head kick and punches) in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January 2020.