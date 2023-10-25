 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Fury vs Ngannou open workout videos stream — Watch Boxing vs UFC in Riyadh!

By Jesse Holland
WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou will stage a special open workout session for both fans and media on Weds., just a couple of days in front of their 10-round pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match on ESPN+ this Sat. (Oct. 28, 2023) inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The LIVE open workout stream gets underway at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has put together a remarkable career that includes his continued reign as WBC heavyweight champion. “The Gypsy King” was last seen finishing longtime rival Derek Chisora late last year in London and already booked his next title defense.

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with his opponent.

Ngannou, two years older than Fury at 37, vacated his UFC heavyweight title earlier this year and signed with rival promotion PFL MMA, a deal that allows “The Predator” to box between fights. That said, his “Smart Cage” debut is not expected until early 2024.

LIVE! Stream ‘Fury Vs. Ngannou’ On PPV

BATTLE OF THE BADDEST! Watch WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, welcome former UFC Heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, to the “Sweet Science” inside Riyadh Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sat., Oct. 28, 2023, streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). The high stakes blockbuster “Boxing vs. MMA” cross-over attraction will stream live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) in the United States, with a special mid-afternoon start time at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $79.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

For the complete Fury vs. Ngannou fight card and PPV lineup click here.

