Live: Fury vs Ngannou open workout videos stream — Watch Boxing vs UFC in Riyadh!

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou will stage a special open workout session for both fans and media on Weds., just a couple of days in front of their 10-round pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match on ESPN+ this Sat. (Oct. 28, 2023) inside Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The LIVE open workout stream gets underway at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has put together a remarkable career that includes his continued reign as WBC heavyweight champion. “The Gypsy King” was last seen finishing longtime rival Derek Chisora late last year in London and already booked his next title defense.

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with his opponent.

Ngannou, two years older than Fury at 37, vacated his UFC heavyweight title earlier this year and signed with rival promotion PFL MMA, a deal that allows “The Predator” to box between fights. That said, his “Smart Cage” debut is not expected until early 2024.

