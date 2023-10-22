Lost in translation? Johnny Walker told doctor he was ‘in the desert’ prior to chaotic UFC 294 ‘No Contest’

Johnny Walker is an odd dude, and strange things keep happening to him in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career.

This is a guy who wrecked his shoulder doing the worm dance following a win. The same guy who was kicked out of the arena following his UFC 279 win and left to wander the streets in his fight shorts. Now, he’s involved in another bizarre incident involving a controversial cageside physician at UFC 294, which took place this weekend (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) inside Etihad Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Indeed, three minutes into Walker’s fight with Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian hit Walker with a knee to the face while Walker was completely grounded (an extremely illegal move). The referee stopped the action to give Walker time to recover, and the doctor came in to assess him.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker ends in a no-contestpic.twitter.com/vcB5je3leF — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 21, 2023

According to Walker’s coach, John Kavanagh, the doctor asked Walker where he was. Walker — who is Brazilian (English is his second language) — answered, “I’m in the desert.”

Technically correct? Maybe. But, not specific enough for the physician, who told the referee Walker was unable to continue. The fight was waved off to Walker’s extremely vocal protest, and a brawl nearly broke out as both Walker and Ankalaev tried to restart the fight on their own (watch the chaos).

To add insult to injury for Walker and his team, the illegal knee that ended the fight was somehow ruled “unintentional,” resulting in a “No Contest” rather than a win for Walker via disqualification.

“Unintentional foul? Wtf he intend to do?” Kavanagh vented on X (formerly Twitter). “Just be honest and say you don’t have the balls to enforce the rules? If there’s no rules, just let us know. We can prepare for that. No.1 bulls—.”

We agree with you there, coach.

Following the event, UFC CEO, Dana White, gave the ringside physician a pass for mucking up the pivotal Light Heavyweight contender bout.

“The guy’s inexperienced,” White said at UFC 294’s post-fight press conference. “I think there’s a lot of things that probably happened. I guess he asked him, ‘Where are you right now?’ and the response was, ‘I’m in the desert.’ He’s not wrong. I think there’s a big language barrier in there between the two of them. Inexperience. It sucks.

“It’s one of those things that happen sometimes, but we’ll make it right and we’ll fix it,” White continued.

