 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early betting odds revealed for potential Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

By AlexBehunin
/ new
UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Betting odds for a potential big UFC Middleweight title fight have dropped.

Khamzat Chimaev picked up a gigantic win last night at UFC 294 (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) when he defeated former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman via majority decision from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (watch highlights).

With the win over Usman, Chimaev more than likely locked up the No. 1 contender spot for the Middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. Well, that's what UFC CEO Dana White revealed last week.

Betting odds have dropped for the potential Strickland vs. Chimaev, and it was a wild ride for a few hours.

'Borz' opened up as a -300 favorite with Strickland as a +250 underdog, according to BetOnline.ag.

Sports gamblers did not take long to throw money on Strickland because the line went down considerably.

Chiamev is now a -135 favorite, while Strickland is a +115 underdog.

With Chimaev slowing down against Usman at UFC 294, it makes sense why people would throw money on Strickland because of his ridiculous cardio.

Strickland is coming off his mindblowing upset title win against Israel Adesanya last month at UFC 293 and is riding a three-fight winning streak. Chimaev has been perfect thus far in the UFC, going 7-0 finishing five of his opponents.

What say you, Maniacs? Do the odds make sense?

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 294 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Islam vs. Volkanovski 2

View all 63 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania