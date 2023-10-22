Early betting odds revealed for potential Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Betting odds for a potential big UFC Middleweight title fight have dropped.

Khamzat Chimaev picked up a gigantic win last night at UFC 294 (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) when he defeated former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman via majority decision from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (watch highlights).

With the win over Usman, Chimaev more than likely locked up the No. 1 contender spot for the Middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. Well, that's what UFC CEO Dana White revealed last week.

Betting odds have dropped for the potential Strickland vs. Chimaev, and it was a wild ride for a few hours.

'Borz' opened up as a -300 favorite with Strickland as a +250 underdog, according to BetOnline.ag.

Khamzat Chimaev opens as a massive favourite in a potential UFC Middleweight Championship fight with Sean Strickland



(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/E0mG1j9XsX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 22, 2023

Sports gamblers did not take long to throw money on Strickland because the line went down considerably.

Chiamev is now a -135 favorite, while Strickland is a +115 underdog.

Courtesy of BetOnline, opening line for Strickland/Khamzat



Strickland +115

Khamzat -135 pic.twitter.com/RCthdFvrGc — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 21, 2023

With Chimaev slowing down against Usman at UFC 294, it makes sense why people would throw money on Strickland because of his ridiculous cardio.

Strickland is coming off his mindblowing upset title win against Israel Adesanya last month at UFC 293 and is riding a three-fight winning streak. Chimaev has been perfect thus far in the UFC, going 7-0 finishing five of his opponents.

What say you, Maniacs? Do the odds make sense?

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.