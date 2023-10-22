Video: Somber Khamzat Chimaev overwhelmed with emotion, bails on backstage interview

‘Borz’ was very emotional after his big win.

Khamzat Chimaev was successful in his return to Middleweight yesterday at UFC 294 (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) when he defeated former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman via majority decision from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE (watch highlights and check out the scorecard).

On top of his competitive win over Usman, Chimaev turned heads with a very raw, emotional post-fight in-cage interview about his thoughts on the ongoing Palestine/Israel conflict while calling for peace.

“Guys, you know what’s happening in the world right now. I wasn’t happy in the cage to fight this week,” Chimaev said. “I see the kids dying. It doesn’t matter where in the world Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA, doesn’t matter. When kids die, it’s hard, guys. I love kids. I have a boy that is waiting for me... Inshallah, we’ll be good in the world. I hope so. Muslim, Christian, Jewish, doesn’t matter. Please, guys, be together. Let us live in this world good, and let us be happy.”

Chimaev did not go to the UFC 294 post-fight press conference for unknown reasons but did do an interview backstage with UFC’s partners, such as TNT Sports, Full Send, and Fox Sports. He was just as emotional and ended up bailing on the interview.

Watch the clip below:

UFC fighter, @KChimaev, gets emotional when talking about the atrocities taking place in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AzgY4x66j5 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) October 21, 2023

Chimaev spoke about seeing horrible things on Instagram, and when asked about his win over Usman, he said he was a great fighter, and he was happy but bailed on the interview shortly after.

It’s honestly refreshing to see the human side of Chimaev, but of course, he had to ruin it when he posted a picture of Chechnya’s warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov. Ugh.

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.