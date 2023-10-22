Islam Makhachev reacts to Dana White’s idea that Charles Oliveira should be next for the Lightweight title: ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea’

The Lightweight champion is tired of rematches.

Islam Makhachev ended his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski in absolutely brutal fashion yesterday at UFC 294 (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) when he head kicked and then pounded out the Featherweight champion in the very first round from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, (watch highlights). Makhachev earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO and is now riding a 13-fight win streak, finishing six of his last seven opponents.

Naturally, after Makhachev’s incredible knockout, questions were asked about who his next title defense will be against, as there are two clear choices: Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

UFC CEO Dana White believes it should be the Brazilian who had to pull out of the main event of UFC 294 due to a nasty cut.

“Yeah, listen, you gotta give it to Oliveira. I mean, Oliveira was ready to go. Unfortunately, he got cut,” White told reporters during the UFC 294 post-fight press conference (watch here). “But yeah, I think you give it to Oliveira. But again, these are all questions that I really can’t answer right now. We get home, we’ll figure this stuff out and see what’s next for everybody.”

A few minutes later, Makhachev was asked about White’s idea, and while he will fight whoever the boss says, he didn’t think it was the best idea.

“It’s not my job [to pick my next fight]. Dana has to work on this, and I will sign the contract. Just send me the name,” Makhachev said. “But in my opinion, I feel like I already had two opponents. Okay, I will beat Charles. Then who is going to be next? Gaethje -he will wait. I don’t think it’s a good idea. But it is what it is. If they say Charles, okay. If they say Gaethje, okay. Doesn’t matter, I’ll be ready.”

Gaethje is coming off a devastating second-round knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, while Oliveira is coming off a first-round TKO of Beneil Dariush.

