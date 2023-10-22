Dillon Danis officially a free agent after Bellator releases him from his contract

Dillon Danis is officially a free agent.

According to Ariel Helwani, Bellator MMA has released Danis after a rather odd partnership. Danis signed with the promotion in 2018 but only competed twice in the span of 14 months, winning each fight via first-round submission.

Soon thereafter, the jiu-jitsu ace fell off the MMA map as injuries and seemingly a desire to fight against prevented him from getting back into the cage. In fact, his lone combat action in the last four years was a boxing match against Logan Paul, which he lost via disqualification just last week.

After the loss, Danis revealed that he would be pursuing a UFC contract, though there isn't any indication whatsoever that the promotion is remotely interested in acquiring his services. Then again, he is good friends with Conor McGregor, so perhaps “Notorious” could his use sway with the promotion to get something done, much like he did with Artem Lobov.

But even that may not be enough for the promotion to ink him to a deal because in all actuality he hasn’t proven much in the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene.

Danis may have other options, including Professional Fighters League (PFL) or another boxing match. That said, following his dreadful performance against Paul I don’t see many promoters in a hurry to book him into a high-profile match.

The rumors of Bellator MMA on the verge of folding are still going strong, so perhaps the promotion releasing Danis isn’t that big of a surprise, and could be an indication of what’s to come in the coming months.

