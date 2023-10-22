UFC 294 kind of sucked.

I know, I know, there’s at least one bitter MMA writer who decries that about every single night of fights, but this one really was a bit of a downer. The biggest winner of the “Prelims” portion of the evening was a tie between staph infection and cheating. When Trevor Peek is fighting tactically instead of throwing hammer fists with his eyes closed, it’s an unfortunate set of fights.

The main card didn’t exactly improve upon the situation. Sure, the incredibly tight guillotine choke from Said Nurmagomedov was sweet, but who the f—k is Muin Gafurov and why are we expected to care? Similarly, Ikram Aliskerov scored an amazing jump knee knockout, but he did so against a longtime Welterweight who hasn’t won a fight since January 2021.

Do either of those victories mean anything at all?

The clown show really progressed with Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev, a genuinely intriguing match up between a knockout artist and man who could well be champion. A blatantly illegal knee colluded with a language barrier to end the bout via “No Contest” midway through the first round. Presumably, it’ll happen again at some point in the next few months, but until then, it might as well not have happened!

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev was, to me, the highlight of the event. Chimaev sprinted out the gate as he usually does, dominating early but fatiguing when Usman went away. Usman was too tired himself to really capitalize, yet the former champion still managed to put it on Chimaev in the second half of the fight and land the better shots.

He arguably fought himself back to a draw, but instead lost a majority decision.

So, what are the consequences of this outcome? Usman has lost three straight after starting his UFC career with a 15-fight win streak. Those numbers indicate some kind of “El Cucuy” collapse, but that’s obviously not the case. Chimaev, meanwhile, doesn’t gain much hype from the short-notice win, and he can’t fight for the title in America anyway!

Give Dricus du Plessis his much-deserved title shot, and rebook Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat somewhere that won’t deport “Borz.”

Finally, the main event. Islam Makhachev delivered a tremendous knockout over Alexander Volkanovski, and I have nothing negative to say about his performance. He set up the left high kick perfectly and did everything he was supposed to do.

The idea that this outcome matters at all though? Ridiculous. Volkanovski is the smaller man and stepped up while ill-prepared. Of course he was going to lose! His odds of an upset in these circumstances were minuscule, yet this is supposed to be the defining argument that Makhachev is the overall better fighter? It doesn’t make any sense, and the whole idea of beating a smaller man to be crowned pound-for-pound king is nonsensical.

Put a chubby Makhachev in the cage with an ultra fit Leon Edwards, and he gets his dome kicked off too. When both athletes are elite, size and preparation are obviously massively important.

For Makhachev, he gets to move on from the Volkanovski rivalry without having to really work for it — good for him. Volkanovski, meanwhile, is trying to rush his way into a title defense versus the immensely talented Ilia Topuria, which is surely a good idea for a 35 year old who just got knocked unconscious.

Seriously: this loss could horrifically disrupt Volkanovski’s remaining career and championship reign — a serious sacrifice to save a card that didn’t end up being all that important to anyone else.

For complete UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” results and play-by-play, click HERE.