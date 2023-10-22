UFC 294 results: Matches to make for ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ main card winners

UFC 294 blew the roof off Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates yesterday (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023), which saw Islam Makhachev defeat Alexander Volkanovksi for a second time, again via unanimous decision (highlights). In the co-main event, Khamazat Chimaev earned his shot at the Middleweight title by doing enough to earn a majority decision over former Welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman (see it again here).

Winner: Islam Makhachev

Who He Should Fight Next: Charles Oliveira rematch

Despite Justin Gaethje’s efforts to squeeze into the next title fight, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen next. That’s because UFC president Dana White revealed that Oliveira would still be getting the next title shot at Makhachev. Of course, “Do Bronx” was supposed to fight this weekend before he injured himself a week out from the fight. That said, it would behoove Gaethje to stay in shape should something happen to Oliveira...again.

Winner: Khamzat Chimaev

Who He Should Fight Next Sean Strickland title fight

While a lot of people are giving Kamaru Usman more credit in defeat than they are Chimaev in victory, “Borz” still gets the next title shot at 185 pounds if Dana White has a say in the matter. Plot twist: He does. Some, including Conor McGregor, feel that Chimaev needs to win one more fight — this time against a true Middleweight — in order to secure his title fight, but the fact remains “Borz” did what he had to do, and that was to win.

Winner: Ikram Aliskerov

Who He Should Face Next: Nassourdine Imavov

Two fights into his UFC career, Aliskerov has already put the Middleweight division on notice thanks to a pair of devastating knockouts, including his most recent one over Warlley Alves courtesy of a flying knee (highlights). Aliskerov was set to face Imavov at this event before he was forced out of the fight with an injury. It’s still a fight I still want to see happen because at the end of the day, his latest win won’t exactly move him that much further up that Imavov in the pecking order at 185 pounds.

Winner: Said Nurmagomedov

Who He Should Face Next: Miles Johns

Nurmagomedov bounced back nicely following his loss to Jonathan Martinez by picking up a highly-impressive first-round submission win over Muin Gafurov. I’d like to see him face off against someone with a bit more experience for his next fight and Johns fits the bill nicely. Johns is 5-2 inside the Octagon and has won his last two fights. He was last seen defeating Dan Argueta earlier this month, so he and Nurmagomedov’s turn around times should sync up nicely.

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.