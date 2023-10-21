 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Ankalaev vs. Walker ends with disastrous illegal knee, Dana White forced to storm the Octagon | UFC 294

By Dan Hiergesell
The light heavyweight fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker ended in disaster earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. as an illegal knee and quick-triggered doctor spoiled the main card showdown.

After a few minutes of action Ankalaev launched a body shot that landed. Walker pretended to be hurt. As Ankalaev moved in for the kill Walker nearly connected with a flying knee. Ankalaev was able to get a hold of Walker and take him down along the cage. Walker defended nicely, but as he was trying to get back to his feet the fight completely unraveled.

Ankalaev landed an inadvertent knee to Walker as he had one leg down. It was certainly illegal and upon video replay it landed flush on Walker’s chin. The referee called in the cageside doctor (the same one who tried to ignore a low blow earlier in the night) to check out Walker. The doctor can be heard asking if Walker knew where he was. Walker couldn’t answer and seemed a bit confused. The fight was then waved off.

Walker then went crazy trying to get the officials to re-start the fight. Ankalaev wasn’t sure what to make of the situation as UFC president, Dana White, stepped inside the Octagon to calm the situation down. It was a wild moment and a terrible ending to one of the best fights on the card.

