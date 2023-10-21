Careful what you wish for?

The greatest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight of all-time, Kamaru Usman, wanted to fight Middleweight monster, Khamzat Chimaev, so bad that he was willing to travel half-way around the world to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on super short notice to co-main event UFC 294 this afternoon (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023).

Usman is already a legend, a former 170-pound champion who defended his belt actively and took on all comers. On the heels of a couple losses to Leon Edwards, however, “Nigerian Nightmare” is more willing to maximize his remaining time and lay it on the line by jumping up a weight class against an undefeated phenom.

Even if he is (or is not) compromised.

Khamzat, meanwhile, has been sidelined for about a year, though not by choice. He has sliced through almost all previous opposition like a knife through hot butter, and now, a 185-pound title shot is on the line.

It was a fantastic match up on paper, and when the dust finally settled, it was the Chechen wrestling of Khamzat that led him to a hard-fought decision win (watch highlights).

Khamzat looked like a maniac on one knee before the action started, mimicking Usman, and then they were off. Khamzat offered to touch gloves, but “Nigerian Nightmare” didn’t oblige, so the Chechen began to get to work. Indeed, he scored a quick takedown, then rode Usman’s back until he had him broken down along the fence. He was able to gain full back control 90 seconds into the opening frame, peppering Usman with short shots from the piggyback position. Khamzat was able to sink in a body triangle and controlled Usman’s wrists, leaving him essentially defenseless. Khamzat angles for a neck crank, but it wasn’t there, so he want back to the short shots from behind. Usman got to his feet, with Khamzat on his back, but he was able to sink in a rear-naked choke. Usman quickly dumped Usman to the ground, hard, but they ended up in the same position on the ground. Khamzat continued his non-stop assault, and with about 30 seconds to go in the opening frame, was able to get a little bit of breathing room. Dominant round for the Chechen, but he exerted a ton of energy.

It was Usman, though, he appeared more exhausted between rounds, taking huge deep breaths as he listened to his corner’s instructions. Khamzat came out in a Southpaw stance, switching back to Orthodox, as he circled Usman. Nice low kick from Usman, then faked a level change, but no real action for the first 90 seconds. Another kick from Usman, with Khamzat firing back a hard kick to the ribs. Front kick from Usman, followed by a hard jab down the middle — his nicest combination of the fight thus far. Midway through the round, the crowd began to get bored and voiced its collective displeasure, but the chess match continued to unfold. Usman was leading the dance down the stretch in the second stanza, Khamzat perhaps saving some energy for the third and final round. Usman with another nice jab that pushed Khamzat back up against the fence. With less than one minute in the round, Khamzat scored his second takedown of the fight, but he could not do anything with it. Strong round for the former champion.

Third and final round, and it appeared to be 1-1 on the judges scorecards ... unless that first round was 10-8 in favor of Khamzat. And Khamzat wasn’t going to box in the final five minutes, diving for a takedown within the first 20 seconds, which was stuffed by Usman this time around. Nice left hand, followed by and overhand right from Usman, which Khamzat tried to counter with a takedown, which was stuffed again. Usman uncorked a high kick on the scramble, but fell to his ground ... and then a fire fight broke out! Usman began to throw volume, and Khamzat responded with what he could, but it appeared “Nigerian Nightmare” was getting the better of the exchanges. Khamzat dove in and finished a takedown with an ankle pick, landing in half-guard with two minutes to work. Usman tried a furious escape, but Khamzat was able to keep him underneath. Khamzat wasn’t really able to do much from top position as Usman did what he could, boxing his ears off his back. With 30 seconds on the clock, Usman was finally able to escape, but it was too little, too late.

Usman was a tough challenge, as expected, but not sure that performance from Khamzat — combined with his weak Middleweight resume — was enough to earn the next title shot.

Time will tell.

