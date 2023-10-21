Wild scene! Magomed Ankalaev drills Johnny Walker with illegal knee, Dana White forced to intervene after doctor waives off fight prematurely | UFC 294

Uncrowned champion?

Top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Magomed Ankalaev (No. 2), looked to finally earn a well-deserved title shot at UFC 294 this afternoon (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The powerful 205-pound Russian was on the cusp ahead of his most recent fight, but then everything went sideways in an instant when Dana White and Co. were not thrilled with the outcome of his fight with Jan Blachowicz in Dec. 2022. Standing in his way was the enigmatic — but super talented — Johnny Walker (No. 7), who has cobbled together a solid three-fight win streak. Indeed, Walker 2.0 has implemented better strategies as of late, taking advantage of his rounded skill set rather than raw athleticism.

In the end, it was a wild circus.

Walker with the early feints, but Ankalaev wasn’t biting on much. Ankalaev missed with a big haymaker, but scored with a nice high kick moments later. Walker attacking the lower legs early — perhaps his gameplan this afternoon. Ankalaev drilled him with a hard kick to the mid-section, then a shot upstairs that got the crowd on their feet. Walker using his 6’6” length real well, then appeared to fake that he was injured from a hard liver shot, then uncorked a flying knee as Ankalaev rushed in.

But, it didn’t work — Ankalaev was able to use the momentum to reverse position and was able to strangle Walker along the cage.

Walker tried to get back to his feet, and while he was still on one knee, Ankalaev drilled him with an illegal knee to the chin. Walker appeared to be fine, but after his conversation with the ringside physician — the same one who thought Victor Henry was faking an injury — he waived it off prematurely.

Both Walker and Ankalaev were clearly confused. In fact, Walker tried going after Ankalaev with all the officials in the cage to prove that he could continue, and the Russian tried to break through his corner team to oblige, but they were separated quickly. The tension continued to escalate, forcing UFC CEO, Dana White, to rush into the Octagon to try and diffuse the situation.

In the end, it went down as a “No Contest,” indicating that perhaps Ankalaev is just cursed when it comes to title contender eliminator matches.

